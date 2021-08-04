CVS Health profit falls 6.5% on higher medical costs

Aug 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported a 6.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher costs at its health insurance unit as demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalized.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.78 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.98 billion, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)