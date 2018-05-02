FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CVS Health profit rises 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, which is in the process of buying health insurer Aetna Inc, reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of prescription drugs at its stores.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $998 million, or $0.98 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $952 million, or $0.92 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 2.6 percent to $45.69 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.