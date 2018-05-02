CVS Health profit rises 4.8 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, which is in the process of buying health insurer Aetna Inc, reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of prescription drugs at its stores.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $998 million, or $0.98 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $952 million, or $0.92 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 2.6 percent to $45.69 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)