CVS Health quarterly profit rises 8 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported an 8.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of prescription drugs at its stores and a smaller tax bill.

The drugstore chain, which expects to close its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc this year, said net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.36 per share, from $1.29 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2D48hy8)

The company said its income tax provision declined by $268 million in the third quarter ended Sept.30.

Net revenue rose 2.4 percent to $47.27 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)