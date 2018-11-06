Company News
November 6, 2018 / 12:06 PM / in an hour

CVS Health quarterly profit rises 8 pct

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported an 8.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of prescription drugs at its stores and a smaller tax bill.

The drugstore chain, which expects to close its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc this year, said net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.36 per share, from $1.29 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2D48hy8)

The company said its income tax provision declined by $268 million in the third quarter ended Sept.30.

Net revenue rose 2.4 percent to $47.27 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.