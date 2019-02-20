Company News
February 20, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CVS Health quarterly revenue rises 12.5 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported a 12.5 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong pharmacy sales and its recent acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

The drugstore chain operator and pharmacy benefits manager booked a net loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net income of $3.29 billion, or $3.22 per share, a year earlier when it benefited from changes to U.S. tax laws.

Revenue rose to $54.42 billion in the quarter from $48.39 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

