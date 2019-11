Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp on Wednesday reported a 10.1% rise in profit for the third quarter, helped by its Aetna health insurance business that it acquired last year.

CVS Health’s net profit rose to $1.53 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.39 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 36.5% to $64.81 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)