Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health posted a 3.5% rise in third-quarter sales on Friday, partly boosted by higher demand at its pharmacy stores that sell over-the-counter consumer health products and prescription drugs.

Quarterly sales rose to $67.06 billion in the quarter from $64.81 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)