Company News
August 5, 2020 / 10:42 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

CVS quarterly profit soars nearly 54% on lower medical costs

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported a 53.7% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower medical costs in the company’s health insurance business helped it weather a hit to sales at its drugstores due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Net income attributable to CVS rose to $2.98 billion, or $2.26 per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $65.34 billion from $63.43 billion.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below