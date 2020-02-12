UPDATE 1-CVS profit beats estimates as high drug prices boost pharmacy business

(Compare with estimates, adds background, shares)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street’s estimates on Wednesday, as its drug stores sold more medicines and its pharmacy benefit management business gained from higher U.S. prescription drug prices.

The company forecast 2020 adjusted profit of $7.04 to $7.17 per share. Analysts had expected $7.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales at CVS’ retail unit, which houses its pharmacies and its stores where it sells over-the-counter drugs, rose 2.5% to $22.58 billion, also helped by higher prices of branded drugs.

The company has been pushing to draw more customers to its pharmacies through a pilot program called HealthHubs, a handful of stores that offer services such as chronic care management for diabetes.

In its health insurance unit, which consists of the Aetna business CVS bought for $69 billion in 2018, sales rose to $17.15 billion from $6.24 billion a year ago.

However, the medical loss ratio, a measure of how much an insurer spends on medical claims compared to the premiums it receives, was 85.7%, marginally missing analysts’ average estimate of 85.2%. A lower percentage is better for insurers as it shows their ability to control costs.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 22.9% to $66.89 billion.

Net income attributable to CVS came in at $1.75 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago, when the company had recorded an impairment charge. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)