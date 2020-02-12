UPDATE 2-CVS profit beats estimates as high drug prices boost pharmacy business

(Adds share movement, details on businesses)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as its stores sold more medicines and its pharmacy benefit management business gained from higher U.S. prescription drug prices.

Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate drug discounts for health insurers and employers, and earn from taking a cut of the rebates offered to them by drugmakers, and have come under scrutiny in the past over their role in rising healthcare costs.

List prices of branded medicines have continued to rise in the United States, although at a relatively slower pace.

The company’s shares rose 2.8% to $75.95 before the opening bell.

For 2020, the company forecast adjusted profit of $7.04 to $7.17 per share. Analysts had expected $7.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Barclays highlighted the company’s track record of providing conservative initial guidance compared to its final results.

Sales at CVS’ retail unit, which houses its pharmacies and its stores where it sells over-the-counter drugs, rose 2.5% to $22.58 billion, also helped by higher prices of branded drugs.

The company has been seeking to draw more customers to its pharmacies through a pilot program called HealthHUBs, a handful of stores that offer services such as chronic care management for diabetes.

Sales in its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business rose 6.2% to $37.07 billion.

In its health insurance unit, which consists of the Aetna business the company bought for $69 billion in 2018, sales nearly tripled to $17.15 billion from a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 22.9% to $66.89 billion.

Net income attributable to CVS came in at $1.75 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago, when the company had recorded an impairment charge.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.73 in the quarter, beating estimates of $1.68. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)