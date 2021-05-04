CVS raises 2021 profit view after upbeat first-quarter

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday that beat analysts’ estimates and raised its 2021 profit forecast, helped by higher sales at its pharmacies and lower medical costs at its health insurance unit.

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a CVS Pharmacy store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company’s shares were up 2.8% at $79.85 before the bell.

CVS has been offering COVID-19 tests at its stores and administering vaccines as part of the ongoing federal program, which the company hopes will increase footfall at the stores.

Same-store sales at the company’s drug stores, which sell over-the-counter health products, rose 0.4% in the reported quarter, while front-store sales fell about 11%, partly due to a weak cough, cold and flu season.

Revenue from the company’s drug stores rose 2.3% for the quarter, also helped by price inflation of branded drugs.

Total revenue for CVS Health rose 3.5% to $69.1 billion.

CVS Health now expects 2021 adjusted profit of between $7.56 and $7.68 per share, from its previous forecast of $7.39 to $7.55 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.04 per share in the quarter ended March 31, above analysts’ estimates of $1.72 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The beat was also driven by a near 20% higher adjusted operating income at the company’s health insurance business, helped by lower-than-expected medical costs.

The company said its medical benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums paid for medical services, rose to 83.2% from 82.4% last year. Analysts were expecting 83.9%, according to a Bernstein note.