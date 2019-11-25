Activist investor Starboard takes stake in CVS- WSJ

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in CVS Health Corp and held talks with the drugstore chain’s management, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The stake appears to be relatively small and the talks, held recently, are amicable, the WSJ reported.

How much Starboard currently owns and what it has discussed with the company could not be learned, according to the report on.wsj.com/34mUf5E.

Both, Starboard Value LP and CVS Health did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)