FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 13, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated a day ago

AMD chips may have security flaws, report says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices is investigating a report that some of its processors have security vulnerabilities, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday.

Israel-based cybersecurity firm CTS Labs said it found 13 critical security vulnerabilities and manufacturer backdoors in AMD's EPYC, Ryzen, Ryzen Pro and Ryzen Mobile lines of processors. The flaws could put organizations at increased risk of cyber-attacks, the report said here

CTS Labs did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.