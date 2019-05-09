U.S. charges Chinese in hacks of Anthem, other businesses

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury charged a Chinese national in a hacking campaign that affected large U.S. businesses including insurer Anthem Inc in 2015, when hackers breached its computer system containing data on up to 80 million people, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Fujie Wang, 32, and others including one individual charged as John Doe, conducted intrusions into Anthem and three other American businesses, according to the four count indictment in federal court in Indianapolis, where Anthem is based. It did not identify the other companies by name. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)