February 5, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

U.S. charges two suspects in ATM 'jackpotting' case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday charges against two men who allegedly committed criminal bank fraud by hacking into ATM machines and forcing them to spit out cash like a jackpot.

Alex Alberto Fajin-Diaz, a 31-year-old citizen of Spain, and Argenys Rodriguez, 21, of Massachusetts, appeared before a federal judge and are being detained, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office of Connecticut. (Reporting by Dustin Volz and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Leslie Adler)

