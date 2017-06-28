FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf says global cyber attack hits IT, phone systems
June 28, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

Beiersdorf says global cyber attack hits IT, phone systems

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the German maker of Nivea skin care products, said it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT and telephone systems worldwide.

"We were indeed the target of a cyber attack," a spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday, adding the company had taken measures to minimise the impact on customers and business partners.

A major global cyber attack that started on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

