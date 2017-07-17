FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FedEx says cyber attack to hurt its 2018 results
July 17, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a month ago

FedEx says cyber attack to hurt its 2018 results

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp said its 2018 results would be hurt in part due to disruption of operations at its TNT Express unit as a result of a cyber attack in June.

The Netherlands-based TNT Express was still experiencing widespread service delays following the attack, FedEx said in a regulatory filing, and the company was unable to estimate when services at the unit would be fully restored. (bit.ly/2uAnQKG) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

