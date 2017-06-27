FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All Russian branches of Home Credit closed due to cyber attack - call centre
June 27, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 2 months ago

All Russian branches of Home Credit closed due to cyber attack - call centre

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - All Russian branches of Home Credit consumer lender are closed because of a cyber attack, an employee of a Home Credit call centre in Russia said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Russian subsidiary of Home Credit told Reuters that the bank had noticed "non-standard network activity" and was checking its systems.

The same spokeswoman did not confirm to Reuters that Home Credit's branches were closed in Russia but said client operations had been suspended.

Russian customers can still use ATMs, the spokeswoman clarified. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

