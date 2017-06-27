FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country
June 27, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 2 months ago

Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - India's cyber security agency has yet to receive any reports of a latest ransomware attack hitting computers there, its boss told Reuters on Tuesday, after a Swiss government agency identified India as one of the main victims.

Sanjay Bahl of the New Delhi-based Computer Emergency Response Team said he was monitoring the situation.

Spokespeople for top companies such as Amazon India, Infosys , Tata Consultancy Services, Flipkart and Ola said their systems were unaffected. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

