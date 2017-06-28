FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says working on recovery plan after cyber attack
June 28, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 3 months

Maersk says working on recovery plan after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles one of seven containers shipped globally, said on Wednesday that it was working on a recovery plan a day after being hit by global cyber attack Petya.

“We have contained the issue and are working on a technical recovery plan with key IT partners and global cyber security agencies,” Maersk said in a stock exchange announcement.

“We have shut down a number of systems to help contain the issue,” it said.

Maersk Line vessels are manoeuvrable, able to communicate and crews are safe, while port unit APM Terminals has been impacted in a number of ports, it said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

