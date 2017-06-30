FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says most ports running close to normal after cyber attack
June 30, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 2 months ago

Maersk says most ports running close to normal after cyber attack

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) - Maersk Line sees "great progress" in the restoration of its infrastructure after it was hit by a cyber attack this week, it said in an update to customers on Friday.

* "We are open for business and are accepting bookings," Maersk Line, A. P. Moller-Maersk's container shipping unit, said

* Bookings made via the so-called EDI system since Tuesday are stored safely and all will be confirmed early next week, it said

* "Almost all ports are operational and running close to normal," Maersk Line added

* Since Thursday Maersk Line has been able to reestablish business in the ports of Algeciras, Tangier, Callao Lima, Mumbai, Itajai and Buenos Aires

* Maersk Line is still working on expanding its services in Pier 400 in Los Angeles, Port Elizabeth in New Jersey and Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam

* For more on the company, click on (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

