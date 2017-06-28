FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Maersk Line not able to process orders after cyber attack -CCO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 28, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 2 months ago

Maersk Line not able to process orders after cyber attack -CCO

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles one in seven containers shipped worldwide, is not able to process new orders after being hit by a global cyber attack, it told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Right now, at this hour, we're not able to take new orders," Maersk Line Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said in a telephone interview.

"Because of limited availability of some of our systems, we also have issues in processing orders that were taken just before it went down," he said.

He said Maersk had no precise timeline for when it expected its business to return to normal and said it was too early to assess the economic impact the cyber attack would have. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.