a month ago
July 6, 2017 / 9:48 PM / a month ago

Mondelez says cyber-attack affected systems up and running

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the world's second-largest confectionary company, said on Thursday that most of its systems affected by the global cyber attack were up and running.

The owner of Cadbury chocolate said last month that employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether it was due to the cyberattack.

The company said on Thursday its shipping and invoicing was disrupted during the last four days of the second quarter. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

