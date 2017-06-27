FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in 2 months

TNT Express facing interference with some of its systems

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - The Netherlands-based shipping company TNT Express said on Tuesday it was experiencing interference with some of its systems, following a global ransomware attack.

"We are assessing the situation and are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and the world's biggest advertising agency WPP.

Reporting by Clement Rouget; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair

