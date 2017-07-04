FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack: official
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 4, 2017 / 3:24 PM / a month ago

Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack: official

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian police have seized the computer servers of Ukrainian accounting software firm M.E.Doc as part of an investigation into last week's cyber attack, Cyber Police Chief Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials and security firms have said some of the initial infections occurred when malware was transmitted via a malicious update issued by M.E.Doc, which is Ukraine's most popular accounting software.

M.E.Doc's developers told Reuters on Monday their servers were not compromised by the hackers and that updates it issued to clients were not infected. They were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Matthias Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.