June 27, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 2 months ago

Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.

Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large scale cyber attack.

"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon as possible."

WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Grey.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle

