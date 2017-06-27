FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine official says version of WannaCry virus caused cyberattacks
#Energy
June 27, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 2 months ago

Ukraine official says version of WannaCry virus caused cyberattacks

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 27 (Reuters) - An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said a version of the "WannaCry" ransomware had caused outages on government websites and those of several companies, a cyberattack he called the worst in Ukraine's history.

Adviser Anton Gerashchenko said Ukrainian IT systems had been targeted with "Cryptolocker" a version of WannaCry, the virus that locked up more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries in May.

"The ultimate goal of the cyberattack was to try to destabilise," he wrote in a post on Facebook in which he said the attacks probably originated from Russia. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

