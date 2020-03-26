UPDATE 1-Insurer Chubb says investigating a 'computer security incident'

(Adds details about Maze ransomware report)

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 26 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd on Thursday said it is investigating a computer security incident that may involve unauthorized access to data held by an outside service provider.

Chubb has no evidence that the incident affected its network, a spokesman said. “Our network remains fully operational and we continue to service all policyholder needs, including claims,” the spokesman said.

Operators of the so-called "Maze" ransomware claimed to have locked up devices on Chubb's network during March, the website BleepingComputer reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2JiZvy4

A Chubb spokesman declined further comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)