New York governor says Equifax, other credit reporting companies must register with state
September 18, 2017 / 1:44 PM / a month ago

New York governor says Equifax, other credit reporting companies must register with state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Monday that all credit reporting agencies must register with the state and comply with its cybersecurity rules.

The regulation, ordered in the wake of an breach at Equifax that exposed sensitive data of up to 143 million people, will allow the state to potentially refuse to allow a company to do business with New York’s financial institutions, the statement said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
