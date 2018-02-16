Intel says 32 lawsuits filed against company over security flaws

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Friday 32 class action lawsuits had been filed against the company in connection with the recently disclosed security flaws in its chips.

The lawsuits claim that users were harmed by Intel’s “actions and/or omissions” related to the flaws, which could allow hackers to steal data from computers.

Intel said in a regulatory filing it was not able to estimate the potential loss that may arise out of the lawsuits. (bit.ly/2CqlQ6S)

Security researchers last month disclosed two flaws, dubbed Spectre and Meltdown, that affected nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings.

Fixes for most affected systems were issued by the companies since then, but some patches slowed down computers.

Security experts had earlier said that Intel would face lawsuits claiming that the patches would slow computers and effectively force consumers to buy new hardware, and big customers would likely seek compensation from Intel for any software or hardware fixes they make. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)