January 10, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Consumers suing Intel over chip flaws ask for consolidation of litigation

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Four California plaintiffs on Monday asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the growing number of lawsuits over flawed Intel Corp chips that could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device.

Since Intel on Jan. 3 publicly disclosed the vulnerabilities dubbed “Meltdown” and “Spectre” in its chips, at least eight individual consumer class action lawsuits have been filed in federal courts across the country.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2md2EDT

