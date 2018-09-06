U.S. charges North Korean hacker for cyber attacks against Sony, UK NHS

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department charged a North Korean hacker for cyber attacks against Sony Corp and the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, according to a criminal complaint released on Thursday.

The hacker, Park Jin Hyok, also was involved in an attack against the Bank of Bangladesh in 2016, the complaint alleged. It was not immediately clear if North Korea would make Park available to U.S. law enforcement authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and includes activity ranging through 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said. (Reporting by Christopher Bing; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)