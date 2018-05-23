FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s cyber police said on Wednesday the agency was aware of a possible new threat, as Cisco Systems Inc warned about a suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine using highly sophisticated malicious software.

“We are aware of this situation and these vulnerabilities. Now we, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, take measures to prevent any cyber incident that may arise,” cyber police chief Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters in a written statement, commenting on Cisco Systems’s warning. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Catherine Evans)

