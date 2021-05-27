Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

U.S. announces new security directives for pipelines after hack

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security issued a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators on Thursday after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days this month.

“The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is critical to our homeland security,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jan Harvey

