U.S. to issue first cyber regulations for pipelines after hack -Washington Posst

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is preparing to issue its first cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration, a unit of the Department of Homeland Security, would require pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to federal authorities, senior DHS officials told the newspaper. It planned to issue a security directive this week. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)