"Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

(Reuters) - Cyberpunk 2077, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store last month in the 10 days after its return to the platform.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut as gamers complained about glitches.

Its version for PS4 consoles was the most downloaded game in the U.S./Canada and Europe in June, according to PlayStation's blog here.

Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year but the company has not provided updated numbers. The company’s Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said last month that initial sales on PS store are expected to be higher due to pent-up demand.

Analysts, who viewed the ranking as positive, were nonetheless cautious about how that may translate into sales.

“I expect that Cyberpunk may even drop out of the top 10 (in July),” Ipopema Securities analyst Michal Wojciechowski told Reuters.

Michal Kietlinski from Noble Securities noted the PS4 game’s user score on review aggregator website Metacritic was unchanged after it was available again in the store, at an average 3.6 out of 10.

He put sales in the tens of thousands of copies in June at most, as summer is usually a low season for gaming.

CD Projekt declined to comment on sales figures.

The company’s shares, which lost more than half of their value amid Cyberpunk’s troubled release, were up 6% at 0940 GMT.

Separately, CD Projekt announced late on Friday that it will release free downloadable content this year for its medieval-fantasy game “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” inspired by the hit Netflix series.