U.S. to announce charges in China-related computer intrusion campaigns, DOJ says

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are set to announce charges and arrests on Wednesday “related to computer intrusion campaigns tied to the Chinese government”, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, along with Federal Bureau of Investigations officials and others, will announce the legal action at a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the department said.