Lender CYBG reports higher Q1 lending

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lender CYBG Plc posted higher mortgage lending in the first quarter and said growth in the market would ease over the remainder of 2018.

The company, which made its London debut after it was spun off by National Australia Bank, said it continued to expect mid-single digit growth in balances for the year.

CYBG said new lending to small and medium-sized businesses (SME) rose 1.4 percent to 567 million pounds ($795 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Mortgages increased 7.4 percent to 23.9 billion pounds from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7135 pounds)