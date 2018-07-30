FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 30, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lender CYBG says third-quarter trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Lender CYBG Plc said on Monday its third-quarter trading was in line with its expectations, but cautioned that the mortgage market remained extremely competitive.

The company, which is buying rival challenger bank Virgin Money, said new business lending to small- and medium-sized businesses rose 4.7 percent to 7.1 billion pounds ($9.31 billion) in the three months ended June 30.

CYBG’s mortgage balances grew 3.8 percent to 24.2 billion pounds during the nine months to June 30. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.