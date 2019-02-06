UK lender CYBG's mortgage lending inches higher

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lender CYBG Plc reported a slight rise in mortgage lending in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, while flagging uncertain market conditions as businesses and consumers await the final shape of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks had a common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength, fell 60 basis points to 14.5 percent at the end of 2018.

Its net interest margin - the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay for deposits - was lower than for the full-year 2018, hurt by sustained pricing pressure in the UK mortgage market, the bank said.