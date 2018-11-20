CYBG posts 13 pct higher FY underlying pretax profit

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British lender CYBG Plc posted a 13 percent rise in underlying pretax profit for the year on Tuesday and said it had planned for a period of uncertainty stemming from the country’s exit from the European Union.

The company, which bought rival Virgin Money for 1.7 billion pounds, said underlying pretax profit rose to 331 million pounds ($425.47 million), for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, from 293 million reported last year. ($1 = 0.7780 pounds)