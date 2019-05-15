CYBG swings to H1 profit but mortgage pricing hits NIM

May 15 (Reuters) - Lender CYBG Plc swung to a first-half profit but said its net interest margin was hit by mortgage pricing pressures, and raised its provision for mis-selling of payment protection insurance.

The company, which last year emerged as Britain’s sixth biggest bank after buying Virgin Money, said common equity tier 1 ratio - a gauge of a bank’s financial strength - was 14.5% at period end, a decline of 60 basis points compared to September-end.

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks said total assets stood at 90.16 billion pounds as at March 31.