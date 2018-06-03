UK lender CYBG raises bid for Virgin Money - Sky News

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British lender CYBG has raised its offer to buy challenger bank Virgin Money to one that values the firm at 1.7 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Sunday citing a source.

Both sides were likely to request a week-long extension to negotiations and were holding “positive discussions”, Sky News said. The reported new offer comes after CYBG made an all-share takeover proposal last month that at the time valued Virgin at about 1.6 billion pounds. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Jane Merriman)