June 28, 2018 / 4:44 AM / in 19 minutes

Cycling-Olympic champion Vogel stable after operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel is stable but continues to remain in intensive care following a serious crash in training, the country’s cycling federation has said.

Vogel suffered serious spinal injuries after colliding with another cyclist while training at the Cottbus Sport Centre Velodrome on Tuesday.

“This operation went well. Kristina continues to receive intensive medical care. Her condition is stable,” the German Cycling Federation said in a statement.

Vogel won an Olympic gold in the team sprint at London in 2012 and individual sprint gold at Rio de Janeiro four years later. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

