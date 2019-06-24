CORRECTED-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to lift prices in the autumn - biggest shareholder

(Corrects Solorz first name to Zygmunt)

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat is preparing to lift its prices in the autumn to raise funds for further investments, its biggest shareholder Zygmunt Solorz told Reuters on Monday.

The move follows similar steps taken earlier this year by Orange Polska and Play Communications, who are preparing for the costs of implementing 5G technology in Poland at a time other expenses are also rising.

“Building the value of the market is crucial, due among other reasons to the investments awaiting the industry,” Solorz said in an e-mailed statement.

“The decision to modify prices is an important step and the supervisory board met with management on this matter.”

The company’s management has already carried out analyses and new price lists will be introduced in the autumn, he added, without giving further details.

Solorz, one of Poland’s richest men, controls 57.3% of Cyfrowy’s shares, representing almost 66% of votes.

He said the company timed the changes to coincide with the launch of the company’s new IT and sales systems. “That’s why we prefer to wait a few months,” he said.

The businessman cited regulations resulting in falling revenue and increasing costs, as well as rising energy prices, as reasons for the latest prices hikes.

“Once everyone was lowering prices,” Solorz said. “Now the trend is changing and this applies to everyone, including us.” (Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Jan Harvey)