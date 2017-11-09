FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat Q3 net profit falls 13 pct, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 9, 2017 / 6:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat Q3 net profit falls 13 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, reported a 13 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, falling short of analysts’ estimates, dragged down by a higher comparison base following a boost from the European Football Championships in 2016.

Net profit came in at 242.9 million zlotys ($66.50 million), below 249 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell year-on-year to 851.1 million zlotys, compared with 856 million zlotys expected by analysts.

Both EBITDA and net profit of the group, controlled by billionaire businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, suffered from the new EU roaming regulations and the lack of the multi-channel monetization of sports rights to a major football tournament in 2017.

$1 = 3.6526 zlotys Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.