March 22, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Poland's Cyfrowy CFO expects no growth in 2018 EBITDA‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Chief financial officer of Poland’s Cyfrowy Polsat said on Thursday she would not expect 2018 EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to rise this year from 3.62 billion zlotys reported for 2017.

“It would be good if we ended this year with the EBITDA level similar to last year’s. I would not expect any growth in EBITDA this year, rather a slightly negative impact of roam like at home regulation,” Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann told a press conference. ‍​ (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly;)

