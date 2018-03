BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat says Q4 net profit falls to 167 mln zlotys

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) -

* POLAND’S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q4 NET PROFIT AT 167 MILLION ZLOTYS ($48.81 MILLION) VERSUS 258 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL AND 350 MLN IN Q4 2016

* POLAND’S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q4 EBITDA AT 873​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 870 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* POLAND’S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q4 REVENUE AT ‍​2.579 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.557 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* IN MARCH, CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED THAT ITS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER WOULD LIKELY BE REDUCED BY A ONE-OFF CHARGE OF 144 MILLION ZLOTYS RELATED TO CHANGES IN TAX LEGISLATION, A DEVELOPMENT ANALYSTS SAID WAS NOT REFLECTED IN THEIR FORECASTS ($1 = 3.4217 zlotys)