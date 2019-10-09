Cyprus mandates banks to arrange bond investor meetings

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cyprus has mandated banks to arrange fixed-income investor meetings in October and November to update investors on its funding strategy for next year, according to a document from a lead arranger seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Cyprus has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States starting later this month, the document said.

“The Republic is looking to update investors on recent developments and funding strategy for 2020,” according to the document.

Greece earlier this week sold 10-year bonds via a syndicate of banks, taking advantage of the low borrowing cost environment. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)