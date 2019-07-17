Firms including MOL, Osaka, Gaslog, chosen in Cyprus FSRU LNG tender

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) -

* Three joint ventures have been selected by Cyprus in the first stage of a tender to provide a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to import liquefied natural gas (LNG)

* The first joint venture is led by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, Natural Gas Public Company of Cyprus (DEFA) said on its website.

* The second comprises Samsung C&T, Posco E&C, LNG ship-builder Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Japanese utility Osaka Gas

* The third consortium includes LNG shipping company Gaslog , a unit of Spanish utility Enagas and Italian gas infrastructure company SNAM .

* Cyprus aims to have the FSRU vessel in place and importing by 2021 and has a 101 million euro ($113 million) grant from the European Union.

* It requested expressions of interest last month to supply the LNG, with a deadline of Sept. 6. ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Louise Heavens)