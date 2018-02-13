Cyprus should not 'overstep the mark' after ship incident, Erdogan says

ANKARA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on Cyprus not to “overstep the mark” in the eastern Mediterranean, after Greek Cypriots accused the Turkish military of obstructing a vessel exploring for natural gas over the weekend.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkish warships and security units were monitoring developments in the region.

The European Union on Monday called on Turkey to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighbourly” ties after Cyprus. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Daren Butler; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)