FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Energy
February 13, 2018 / 9:04 AM / in 11 hours

Cyprus should not 'overstep the mark' after ship incident, Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on Cyprus not to “overstep the mark” in the eastern Mediterranean, after Greek Cypriots accused the Turkish military of obstructing a vessel exploring for natural gas over the weekend.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkish warships and security units were monitoring developments in the region.

The European Union on Monday called on Turkey to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighbourly” ties after Cyprus. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Daren Butler; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.